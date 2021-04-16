The total number of confirmed cases has reached 1,921,244.

Ukraine said 17,479 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of April 16, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,921,244 as of April 16, 2021, according to the interactive map compiled by the National Security and Defense Council.

As many as 1,465,820 patients, including 12,054 in the past day, have recovered.

The death toll has hit 39,096 with 438 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours.

The government reported 416,328 active cases as of April 16.

"In the past day 17,479 people tested positive for the coronavirus, including 709 children and 378 healthcare workers. Some 4,348 new patients were hospitalized," Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov wrote on Facebook on Friday.

The highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered in the city of Kyiv (1,609), Kharkiv region (1,377), Lviv region (1,365), Dnipropetrovsk region (1,332), and Odesa region (1,315).

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

COVID-19 tests

In total, 109,584 tests were conducted in the country in the past day. In particular, there were 47,421 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests run, 19,030 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests, and 43,133 antigen-based rapid diagnostic tests.

Meanwhile, over 8,869,518 PCR tests have been run since the onset of the epidemic.

Vaccination in Ukraine

Authorities say 13,520 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Ukraine in the past day, on April 15, 2021.

In total, 432,817 people have been vaccinated since the launch of a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

In the past day, most vaccinations were recorded in the city of Kyiv (1,770) and Lviv region (2,650).

The shots were administered by 138 mobile vaccination teams and at 578 vaccination centers.

At the same time, 458,153 Ukrainians have signed up for the COVID-19 vaccination waiting list, the report said.

Translation: Olena Kotova