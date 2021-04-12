Some 958 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation).

The number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases registered in the Armed Forces of Ukraine rose by 14 as of the morning of April 12.

"As of 10:00 Kyiv time on April 12, some 2,932 people in the Armed Forces of Ukraine had acute respiratory illness COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. In total, 20,142 people have recovered and 70 have died during the pandemic," the press service of the Medical Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote on Facebook on Monday. "Fourteen new COVID-19 cases were registered in the past 24 hours."

Read alsoCOVID-19: Health ministry hopes for best possible format for Orthodox Easter eventsOf those newly-infected, three people have been hospitalized, while the rest are self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under doctors' supervision. Currently, their state of health is satisfactory.

Some 958 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation).

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine said 7,856 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of April 12, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,861,105.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila