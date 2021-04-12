The total number of confirmed cases has reached 11,861,105.

Ukraine said 7,856 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of April 12, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,861,105 as of April 12, 2021, according to the interactive map compiled by the National Security and Defense Council.

Read alsoCOVID-19 in Ukraine: Half of regions put in "red" quarantine zoneAs many as 1,416,215 patients, including 5,355 in the past day, have recovered.

The death toll has hit 37,301 with 287 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours.

The government reported 407,589 active cases as of April 12.

"In the past day 7,856 people tested positive for the coronavirus, including 355 children and 119 healthcare workers. Some 2,770 new patients were hospitalized," Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov wrote on Facebook on Monday.

The highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered in Dnipropetrovsk region (1,112), Kharkiv region (595), Lviv region (590), and the city of Kyiv (537).

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

COVID-19 tests

In total, 40,109 tests were conducted in the country in the past day. In particular, there were 20,831 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests run, 6,133 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests, and 13,145 antigen-based rapid diagnostic tests.

Meanwhile, over 8.6 million PCR tests have been run since the onset of the epidemic.

Vaccination in Ukraine

Authorities say 1,216 people were vaccinated for COVID-19 in Ukraine in the past day, on April 11, 2021.

In total, 378,266 people have been vaccinated since the launch of a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

The shots were administered by 34 mobile vaccination teams and at 81 vaccination centers.

At the same time, 441,989 Ukrainians have signed up for the COVID-19 vaccination waiting list, the report said.

