Some 891 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation).

The number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases registered in the Armed Forces of Ukraine rose by 127 as of the morning of April 13.

"As of 10:00 Kyiv time on April 13, some 2,750 people in the Armed Forces of Ukraine had acute respiratory illness COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. In total, 20,450 people have recovered and 71 have died during the pandemic," the press service of the Medical Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote on Facebook on Tuesday. "Some 127 new COVID-19 cases were registered in the past 24 hours."

Read alsoOver 10,100 Ukrainians vaccinated against COVID-19 in past day – Health ministerOf those newly-infected, 23 people have been hospitalized, while the rest are self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under doctors' supervision. Currently, their state of health is satisfactory.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine said 11,680 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of April 13, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,872,785.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila