Ukraine said 11,680 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of April 13, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,872,785 as of April 13, 2021, according to the interactive map compiled by the National Security and Defense Council.

As many as 1,430,234 patients, including 14,019 in the past day, have recovered.

Read alsoUkraine may receive 5 mln doses of Hayat-Vax vaccine from UAEThe death toll has hit 37,758 with 457 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours.

The government reported 404,793 active cases as of April 13.

"In the past day 11,680 people tested positive for the coronavirus, including 501 children and 366 healthcare workers. Some 2,334 new patients were hospitalized," Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

The highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered in the city of Kyiv (1,503), Kharkiv region (904), Lviv region (838), Kyiv region (818), and Odesa region (795).

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

COVID-19 tests

In total, 83,975 tests were conducted in the country in the past day. In particular, there were 38,684 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests run, 19,284 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests, and 26,007 antigen-based rapid diagnostic tests.

Meanwhile, over 8,716,400 PCR tests have been run since the onset of the epidemic.

Vaccination in Ukraine

Authorities say 10,135 people were vaccinated for COVID-19 in Ukraine in the past day, on April 12, 2021.

In total, 388,401 people have been vaccinated since the launch of a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

The shots were administered by 84 mobile vaccination teams and at 543 vaccination centers.

At the same time, 446,213 Ukrainians have signed up for the COVID-19 vaccination waiting list, the report said.

Translation: Olena Kotova