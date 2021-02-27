Some 125 servicemen have been quarantined (including self-isolation).

The number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases registered in the Armed Forces of Ukraine rose by 115 as of the morning of February 27.

Read alsoKyiv mayor reports almost 600 new COVID-19 cases, eight fatalities"As of 10:00 Kyiv time on February 27, some 784 people in the Armed Forces of Ukraine had acute respiratory illness COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. In total, 15,937 people have recovered and 45 have died during the pandemic," the press service of the Medical Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote on Facebook on Saturday. "One hundred fifty new COVID-19 cases were registered in the past 24 hours."

Of those newly-infected, 18 have been hospitalized, while the rest are self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under medical supervision. Currently, their state of health is satisfactory.

Some 125 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation).

Ukraine said 8,172 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of February 27, 2021, which exceeded 8,000 for the third day in a row.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,342,016.

Reporting by UNIAN