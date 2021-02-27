The total number of confirmed cases has reached 1,342,016.

Ukraine said 8,172 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of February 27, 2021, which exceeded 8,000 for the third day in a row.

"In the past day 8,172 people tested positive for the coronavirus, including 519 children and 292 healthcare workers," the Ministry of Health reported via Telegram on Saturday.

Read alsoCOVID-19: Ukraine updates list of red, green zone destinationsOn Friday, 2,806 patients were hospitalized with complications and 1,922 were discharged from clinics.

As many as 1,168,321 patients, including 4,766 in the past day, have recovered.

The death toll has hit 25,893 with 151 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,342,016 as of February 27, 2021.

In total, 78,040 tests were conducted in the country in the past day. In particular, there were 35,714 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests run, 16,990 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests, and 25,336 antigen-based rapid diagnostic tests.

The highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered in Ivano-Frankivsk region (892), Lviv region (696), Vinnytsia region (694), Chernivtsi region (670), and Zakarpattia region (621).

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

Reporting by UNIAN