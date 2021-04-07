Some 15,415 new active COVID-19 cases were confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours.

Ukraine has ranked first in Europe by mortality from COVID-19 over the past day.

This is evidenced by the data from the Worldometers service.

According to the data, Ukraine has also ranked first in Europe by number of new cases.

At the same time, as of the morning of April 7, Ukraine ranked second worldwide by mortality from the coronavirus over the past day.

