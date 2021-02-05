Ukraine ranks 34th in Europe by number of COVID-19 deaths / Photo from UNIAN
Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said the country ranks 34th in Europe by number of deaths from COVID-19.
"Ukraine ranks 34th in Europe by number of deaths," he said during a Q&A hour at the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, on February 5, an UNIAN correspondent reported.
According to Stepanov, the death rate in Ukraine is nearly 67% lower than in Great Britain and half the number in France.
- Ukraine said 4,923 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of February 5, 2021.
- The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,237,169.
- As many as 1,063,591 patients, including 8,185 in the past day, have recovered.
- The death toll has hit 23,387 with 158 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours.