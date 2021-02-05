Ukraine ranks 34th in Europe by number of COVID-19 deaths – health minister

The death rate in Ukraine is nearly 67% lower than in Great Britain and half the number in France.

Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said the country ranks 34th in Europe by number of deaths from COVID-19. "Ukraine ranks 34th in Europe by number of deaths," he said during a Q&A hour at the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, on February 5, an UNIAN correspondent reported. According to Stepanov, the death rate in Ukraine is nearly 67% lower than in Great Britain and half the number in France. Read also Ukraine offers Donbas, Crimea residents free COVID-19 vaccination – health ministry COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments Ukraine said 4,923 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of February 5, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,237,169.

As many as 1,063,591 patients, including 8,185 in the past day, have recovered.

The death toll has hit 23,387 with 158 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours. Author: UNIAN

