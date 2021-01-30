Chief Medical Officer Viktor Liashko announced the launch of the campaign around February 15.

The National Commission for technology-related and environmental safety and emergencies has approved a schedule for vaccination against the coronavirus in Ukraine in 2021.

This was announced by the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that the document proposes five stages. The vaccination campaign involves both mobile teams and stationary points.

The first group to get vaccinated will be healthcare workers who contact COVID-19 patients in hospitals and the Joint Forces Operation zone in Donbas (367,000 people). They will be vaccinated February through April. The second group will be retirees who are 80 and older (1.9 million people), as well as general practitioners and other workers of the primary healthcare system (363,000 people). They will be vaccinated in April through June. The third ground are seniors who are 70+ (2.9 million, June and July), security workers (640,000, July and August), people aged 65+ (2.3 million, August and September), education workers (1.4 million, September and October).The last group will be citizens who are 60+ (2.8 million, October and November) and other categories (1.7 million, November and December).

COVID-19 vaccine for Ukraine

In February-March 2021, Ukraine expects the delivery of a vaccine against COVID-19.

The first batch of a vaccine via the COVAX Facility will include 8 million doses, which will be enough to vaccinate 4 million people (two shots per person required). First to get vaccinated will be healthcare workers, the elderly, and seriously ill patients.

On December 24, 2020, Health Minister Stepanov said that his ministry was working out a plan to increase the COVAX vaccine quota from 8 million to 16 million doses.

On December 30, Ukraine signed a contract with China's Sinovac for the supply of 1.9 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 170 experimental vaccines are currently at the stage of preclinical trials, 65 are undergoing clinical trials, of which 15 are at the third, last stage.

Author: UNIAN