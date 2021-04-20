According to Stepanov, officials recorded almost 13,500 fewer cases last week against the previous one.

Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said Ukraine passed the peak of the third COVID-19 wave.

"We are now on the third coronavirus wave. We all see how difficult it is today and how many cases we face every day. But at the same time, we may state we have passed the peak of incidence," he said at a briefing on Tuesday, an UNIAN correspondent reported.

According to Stepanov, officials recorded almost 13,500 fewer cases last week against the previous one.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine said 8,940 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of April 20, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,961,956.

