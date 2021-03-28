He did not elaborate on the agreement.

Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov says Ukraine may strike a deal to buy a U.S. vaccine against COVID-19.

Health Minister Maksym Stepanov announced this in an interview for Radio Liberty, answering a question about whether he had negotiated the supply of COVID-19 vaccines with United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Yet, he did not elaborate, referring to the confidentiality of the agreement.

"The only thing I can say is that in the next few days, I think, you will hear about the conclusion of certain agreements and the timing of delivery of certain vaccines. As for U.S. vaccines, we are persistently working on this, including through diplomatic channels. Since last summer," Stepanov said.

According to him, during negotiations last year, vaccine suppliers offered to provide the drugs in the fourth quarter of 2021, but the Ukrainian side had managed to agree with AsrtaZeneca and Sinovac on earlier supplies.

However, Stepanov did not specify what U.S. vaccine he was talking about – the one produced by Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson.

"We can expect all effective vaccines that are registered both in Ukraine and abroad," he added.

Reporting by UNIAN