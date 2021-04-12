At the same time, an Emirati company is ready to look into the possibility of managing selected Ukrainian hospitals.

Ukraine may receive 5 million doses of Hayat-Vax vaccine for COVID-19 from the United Arab Emirates, according to Ukraine government officials.

The issue was discussed during the UAE visit of the official delegation, of which Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine, Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Oleksiy Reznikov was part, as well as Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak, his deputy Ihor Zhovkva, and Deputy Minister of Health Viktor Lyashko.

Since the issues of countering the COVID-19 pandemic currently remain on top agenda in cooperation with partners, a meeting was held with CEO of G42 Healthcare, Ashish Koshy, and his team. G42 is working with Chinese vaccine manufacturer Sinopharm to produce an inactivated covid vaccine and is already producing the vaccine in the UAE under the brand Hayat-Vax COVID-19.

Read alsoCOVID-19: China's CoronaVac vaccine certified for use in UkraineThe meeting discussed the possibility of supplying to Ukraine at least 5 million doses. Today the plant in the UAE has a monthly production capacity of about 2 million doses. To increase it, a new plant is set to be built, which will be put into operation by the end of 2021. Thanks to a phased development, it is expected to reach a capacity of 200 million doses per year.

By comparison, Sinopharm has delivered 100 million doses of its covid vaccine worldwide since its launch last fall.

Viktor Lyashko suggested that the G42 leadership consider the possibility of localizing production of the COVID-19 vaccine in Ukraine. The parties have agreed to work out the issue in the near future and make a decision by late May 2021.

Also, Ukraine is interested in the experience of the UAE in vaccination campaign and expansion of cooperation in the field of health care.

The key points of cooperation were discussed on improving the electronic health care system and concession issues.

Read alsoUkraine to receive first batch of Pfizer vaccines next week – minister Stepanov"G42 Healthcare is ready to consider the possibility of managing selected Ukrainian hospitals and ensure the appropriate level of investment and supply of the latest medical equipment. The CEO of G42 Healthcare Ashish Koshy responded to the proposal of the Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine, Minister for the Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine, Oleksiy Reznikov, and expressed readiness to look into the possibility of investing in construction of modern analogues of regional hospitals in the territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions," the ministry said.

Translation: Yevgeny Matyushenko