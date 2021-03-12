The country is not yet considering the introduction of international certificates of vaccination.

Ukrainian Deputy Health Minister and Chief Medical Officer Viktor Liashko has said a tough quarantine could be re-imposed in the country if the healthcare system is on the verge of collapse.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 has been exceeded in nine regions, he told Ukraina 24 TV channel.

Read alsoThree more Ukrainian regions may be included in COVID-19 red zoneIvano-Frankivsk, Zakarpattia, Zhytomyr regions, and Bukovyna area are part of the red quarantine zone. They have already experienced the lack of hospital beds for COVID-19 patients.

Also, Liashko said the country was not yet considering the introduction of international certificates of vaccination.

"Only 0.8% of the total population has been vaccinated worldwide, so it is premature to grant privileges to those vaccinated when crossing borders or visiting any institution. Today there is no equal access for everyone who wants to get vaccinated. Therefore, we must understand today vaccination is, first of all, the protection of risk groups and prevention of negative consequences," the official said.

Reporting by UNIAN