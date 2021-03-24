In particular, the scientists predict over 24,000 new cases on April 2 alone.

The National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine (NASU) has said Ukraine may face up to 24,000 new COVID-19 cases per day in early April.

That's according to an NASU forecast about COVID-19 epidemic developments in Ukraine from March 24 to April 6, 2021.

Read alsoKyiv, eight regions to be hardest-hit by COVID-19 – forecastThe scientists believe the average number of new coronavirus cases may stand at 16,217 (the Prophet model) and 15,063 (the SEIR-U model) within March 24-30, 2021, as well as 19,759 (SEIR-U) within March 31-April 6, 2021.

Third COVID-19 wave in Ukraine

Ukraine said 14,174 new active COVID-19 cases were confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of March 24, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases rose to 1,579,906. As many as 1,276,272 patients have recovered, while the death toll has hit 30,773 since the start of the epidemic.

On March 4, 2021, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said the country was entering the third wave of the COVID-19 epidemic.

The Health Ministry predicts a surge in new COVID-19 cases by late April.

Reporting by UNIAN