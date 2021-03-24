Ukraine may face up to 24,000 new COVID-19 cases per day in early April / Photo from UNIAN
The National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine (NASU) has said Ukraine may face up to 24,000 new COVID-19 cases per day in early April.
That's according to an NASU forecast about COVID-19 epidemic developments in Ukraine from March 24 to April 6, 2021.
Read alsoKyiv, eight regions to be hardest-hit by COVID-19 – forecastThe scientists believe the average number of new coronavirus cases may stand at 16,217 (the Prophet model) and 15,063 (the SEIR-U model) within March 24-30, 2021, as well as 19,759 (SEIR-U) within March 31-April 6, 2021.
In particular, they predict over 24,000 new cases on April 2 alone.
Screenshot
Third COVID-19 wave in Ukraine
- Ukraine said 14,174 new active COVID-19 cases were confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of March 24, 2021.
- The total number of confirmed cases rose to 1,579,906. As many as 1,276,272 patients have recovered, while the death toll has hit 30,773 since the start of the epidemic.
- On March 4, 2021, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said the country was entering the third wave of the COVID-19 epidemic.
- The Health Ministry predicts a surge in new COVID-19 cases by late April.