Ukraine may extend quarantine until end of April – media

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal earlier said quarantine curbs in the country could be extended until April 30.

Ukraine's government plans to extend the coronavirus-related quarantine until April 30. That's according to the RBC Ukraine news agency, which cites a Health Ministry source. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal earlier said quarantine curbs in the country could be extended until April 30. Yet, he said, the date was unlikely to be final. Read also Government not to gather this week to decide on future quarantine in Ukraine Quarantine in Ukraine In early February, Shmyhal said the Cabinet of Ministers, Ukraine's government, would decide on the return to adaptive quarantine in the coming days.

The prime minister stressed red quarantine zones would be established by separate decisions.

On February 9, Ukrainian Deputy Health Minister, Chief Medical Officer Viktor Liashko said the ministry would offer the government a new model of adaptive quarantine to be in effect from the middle or end of February. Author: UNIAN

