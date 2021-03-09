Such efforts won't curb the corona spread, the healthcare committee chair believes.

The current pace of vaccination for COVID-19 in Ukraine remains extremely slow, says Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Health, Medical Assistance and Health Insurance Mykhailo Radutsky.

Such efforts won't curb the corona spread, the legislator suggested on Facebook.

In the coming weeks, Ukraine will be facing new challenges over the corona developments, he wrote.

"Unfortunately, the vaccination pace is still very low. We've only reached the level of several thousand people vaccinated per day. On weekends, less than 1,000 people are vaccinated daily. This is clearly not enough to slow down the epidemic," he said.

The lawmaker added that "the scenario the country will have to live by in March and April completely depends on us, on whether we are ready to become more disciplined and observe simple safety rules."

Vaccination in Ukraine

On February 24, 2021, Ukraine launched a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign. Doctors who treat COVID-19 patients, ambulance teams, laboratory personal involved in COVID-19 testing, residents and staff of nursing homes, as well as military personnel in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone in Donbas are to be vaccinated at the first phase.

Today, the vaccination campaign is underway in Ukraine with CoviShield (AstraZeneca), a recombinant vector vaccine produced under license at the Serum Institute of India.

A complete immunization requires two doses of the vaccine 28 days apart.

Some 1,171 people got vaccinated against COVID-19 in Ukraine on Monday, March 8, alone.

Since the launch of a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign, 19,118 people have received their first shot of the CoviShield vaccine.

Reporting by UNIAN