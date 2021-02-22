Earlier, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov announced that the first batch of 500,000 doses of the vaccine was already being transported from India to Ukraine.

Ukrainian Deputy Health Minister Svitlana Shatalova has said Ukraine is expecting the arrival of the first batch of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine any day now.

"Any day now, the first batch of COVID-19 vaccine is expected to be delivered to Ukraine. Let me remind you that drugs from AstraZeneca have already arrived at their destination and are currently on a direct route to Ukraine. Vaccination will be launched according to the approved schedule," Shatalova told an online briefing on February 22.

On February 21, Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov announced that the first batch of 500,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine was already being transported from India to Ukraine.

The batch, he said, was currently being transported to Mumbai from where it would be picked up by a cargo plane to be delivered to Ukraine, with a stopover in Istanbul, Turkey.

