The country ranks 10th globally in terms of new COVID-19 cases.

Over 884,000 new active COVID-19 cases were confirmed globally in the past 24 hours as of April 23, 2021, while Ukraine ranked second in Europe by number of new deaths.

The highest number of new COVID-19 cases was recorded in India (over 332,000 confirmed cases), the United States (over 67,000 cases), and Turkey (over 54,000 cases). India is seeing a second and more serious wave of the pandemic, with acute shortage of oxygen supplies in hospitals. Ukraine ranks 10th globally and third in Europe, according to the Worldometers service.

Meanwhile, Ukraine ranked second in Europe by the number of new deaths with 434 fatalities recorded in the country in the past 24 hours.

Poland tops the ranking with 694 deaths over the past day.

Ukraine is followed by Italy (360 new deaths), Germany (311), France (283), Hungary (214), Romania (150), and Spain (132). In total, 3,623 fatalities were reported across Europe on April 22.

The death toll in Europe has reached 989,869 since the onset of the pandemic.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine said 14,277 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of April 23, 2021.

Some 3,728 new patients were hospitalized.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 2,004,630.

The death toll has hit 41,700 with 434 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours.

As many as 1,552,267 patients, including 18,964 in the past day, have recovered.

