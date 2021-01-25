Health Minister Stepanov / Photo from UNIAN
Health Minister Maksym Stepanov says Ukraine could receive a coronavirus vaccine from another producer.
He announced this on TV Channel Ukraina 24.
According to him, Ukraine will definitely receive China's Sinovac Biotech vaccine (700,000 doses).
A limited delivery of a Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine (210,000) is also possible.
"I do not exclude that we will get a vaccine from another producer. I hope that this week we will also conclude an agreement and then we will be able to tell about it," Stepanov said.
COVID-19 vaccine for Ukraine
- In February-March 2021, Ukraine expects the delivery of a vaccine against COVID-19.
- The first batch of a vaccine via the COVAX Facility will include 8 million doses, which will be enough to vaccinate 4 million people (two shots per person required). First to get vaccinated will be healthcare workers, the elderly, and seriously ill patients.
- On December 24, 2020, Health Minister Stepanov said that his ministry was working out a plan to increase the COVAX vaccine quota from 8 million to 16 million doses.
- On December 30, Ukraine signed a contract with China's Sinovac for the supply of 1.9 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine.
- On January 8, 2020, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Ghebreyesus said that rich countries have the majority of the supply of a COVID-19 vaccine from the manufacturers Pfizer BioNTech, Moderna, and AstraZeneca.
- On January 13, Health Minister Stepanov said that his ministry planned to sign contracts in the coming days with new companies that produce the coronavirus vaccine.