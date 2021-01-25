A contract is to be signed this week.

Health Minister Maksym Stepanov says Ukraine could receive a coronavirus vaccine from another producer.

He announced this on TV Channel Ukraina 24.

According to him, Ukraine will definitely receive China's Sinovac Biotech vaccine (700,000 doses).

A limited delivery of a Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine (210,000) is also possible.

"I do not exclude that we will get a vaccine from another producer. I hope that this week we will also conclude an agreement and then we will be able to tell about it," Stepanov said.

COVID-19 vaccine for Ukraine

In February-March 2021, Ukraine expects the delivery of a vaccine against COVID-19.

The first batch of a vaccine via the COVAX Facility will include 8 million doses, which will be enough to vaccinate 4 million people (two shots per person required). First to get vaccinated will be healthcare workers, the elderly, and seriously ill patients.

On December 24, 2020, Health Minister Stepanov said that his ministry was working out a plan to increase the COVAX vaccine quota from 8 million to 16 million doses.

On December 30, Ukraine signed a contract with China's Sinovac for the supply of 1.9 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine.

On January 8, 2020, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Ghebreyesus said that rich countries have the majority of the supply of a COVID-19 vaccine from the manufacturers Pfizer BioNTech, Moderna, and AstraZeneca.

On January 13, Health Minister Stepanov said that his ministry planned to sign contracts in the coming days with new companies that produce the coronavirus vaccine.

