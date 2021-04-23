The decision is yet to be taken depending on the COVID-19 spread developments.

Adaptive quarantine in Ukraine could be prolonged beyond June 30, the current end date.

That's according to Minister Oleh Nemchinov, who spoke with Ukraine 24 Friday morning.

The authorities will decide on quarantine extension depending on the situation with the coronavirus incidence.

Everything now depends "on Ukrainians themselves", the official noted, urging citizens to strictly comply with quarantine regulations.

Nemchinov also announced the withdrawal from the "red" quarantine zone with the toughest restrictions, of a number of regions, including the City of Kyiv.

Earlier, the Cabinet of Ministers extended the quarantine across Ukraine until June 30, 2021.

