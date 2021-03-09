The ban is not applicable to transit transportation.

The Cabinet of Ministers, Ukraine's government, has tightened quarantine-related restrictions in the regions of the red zone, having banned passenger transportation services.

This was reported by the COVID19_Ukraine channel on Telegram.

Read alsoMP Radutsky: COVID-19 vaccination in Ukraine far behind scheduleBanned are regular and irregular transport services, except for transit transportation.

The following types of transportation are allowed:

transportation by car for no more than five people, including the driver (children are excluded);

transportation by corporate vehicles, including rented ones, within seating capacity, provided that the National Police are informed about their routes;

special passenger trips by rail, which are authorized by the Health and Infrastructure Ministries or regional administrations.

As of today, there are four Ukrainian regions (three of them are in Ukraine's west) that belong to the red quarantine zone: Zhytomyr, Zakarpattia, Chernivtsi, and Ivano-Frankivsk regions.

The Health Ministry earlier explained that a tough lockdown might be re-imposed throughout Ukraine if there are 13 or more regions that are included in the red zone.

Reporting by UNIAN