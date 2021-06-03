Approximately 6 million will be targeted toward regional priorities and partner recipients, including Mexico, Canada, and the Republic of Korea, West Bank and Gaza, Ukraine, Kosovo, Haiti, Georgia, Egypt, Jordan, India, Iraq, and Yemen.

The United States of America has confirmed their intention to share vaccines with other countries, including Ukraine.

This is stated in a statement on the Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Administration's strategy for global vaccine sharing, which was posted on the White Houses' website.

"As we continue to fight the COVID-19 pandemic at home and work to end the pandemic worldwide, President Biden has promised that the United States will be an arsenal of vaccines for the world," it said.

Donating from the U.S. vaccine supply to the world and encouraging other nations to do the same, working with U.S. manufacturers to increase vaccine production for the rest of the world, and helping more countries expand their own capacity to produce vaccines including through support for global supply chains.

In particular, the Biden administration on June 3, 2021, announced its plan to distribute at least 80 million doses of vaccines globally by the end of July and a plan to allocate the first 25 million doses.

"Approximately 6 million will be targeted toward regional priorities and partner recipients, including Mexico, Canada, and the Republic of Korea, West Bank and Gaza, Ukraine, Kosovo, Haiti, Georgia, Egypt, Jordan, India, Iraq, and Yemen, as well as for United Nations frontline workers," it said.

What is more, nearly 19 million will be shared through COVAX.

Translation: Akulenko Olena