Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers Oleh Nemchynov says two more Ukrainian regions may be included in the red zone of the COVID-19 quarantine.

"I think that [these are] probably Kharkiv and Khmelnytsky regions. But the Health Ministry is actively working with the local health departments and administrations there. We'll see. I analyze the publicly available figures, look at the hospitalization rates, the number of beds with oxygen, and the number of new patients. I think these two regions should pay attention to their numbers," he told Ukraina 24 TV channel.

Quarantine zones in Ukraine

As of April 5, the city of Kyiv, as well as Zhytomyr, Ivano-Frankivsk, Zakarpattia, Kyiv, Lviv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Chernivtsi, and Chernihiv regions are part of the red zone.

Today, Vinnytsia, Volyn, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhia, Kirovohrad, Luhansk, Poltava, Rivne, Ternopil, Kharkiv, Khmelnytsky, and Cherkasy regions belong to the orange zone.

Only one region, namely Kherson, is part of the yellow zone.

Read alsoKyiv to decide on extending lockdown next week, official saysEarlier, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said a nationwide lockdown could be introduced in Ukraine if more than half of the regions (i.e. 13 or more out of 25) were included in the red zone.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine said 10,179 new active COVID-19 cases were confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of April 5, 2021.

In particular, 152 healthcare workers tested positive for the coronavirus. The new cases also included 431 children. Some 3,275 new patients were hospitalized.

The death toll has hit 34,587 with 254 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours. As many as 1,352,139 patients, including 4,946 in the past day, have recovered.

The highest number of new cases confirmed in the past 24 hours was registered in Kharkiv region (1,155), Lviv region (1,121), Dnipropetrovsk region (1,003), Odesa region (660), and Kyiv region (619).

