Three regions included in COVID-19 red zone – health ministry

The city of Kyiv has become part of the yellow zone.

Chernivtsi, Ivano-Frankivsk and Zhytomyr regions have been included in the COVID red zone. Vinnytsia, Donetsk, Zakarpattia, Zaporizhia, Kyiv, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Rivne, and Ternopil regions have been designated as orange zones, while the city of Kyiv has become part of the yellow zone, according to the Health Ministry's press service. Read also Ukraine split into zones for adaptive quarantine from Feb 24 Quarantine in Ukraine On February 17, 2021, the Cabinet of Ministers, Ukraine's government, extended the coronavirus-related quarantine until April 30, 2021.

According to the Cabinet's resolution, to ensure a single civil protection system nationwide, the state of emergency will be extended until the said date, while the green, yellow, orange, or red levels of epidemic risks will be established across the country or in separate regions. Reporting by UNIAN

If you see a spelling error on our site, select it and press Ctrl+Enter