The occupancy of beds with COVID-19 patients and those with suspected coronavirus is 57% nationwide.

Director of the Ukrainian Health Ministry's Public Health Center Roman Rodyna says the third COVID-19 wave has been subsiding in Ukraine.

He made the comment during an online press conference in Kyiv on April 19.

"Now we see that the wave has begun to subside, but in some regions, the occupancy of beds [with COVID-19 patients] is still high," he said.

In total, the occupancy of beds with COVID-19 patients and those with suspected coronavirus is 57% nationwide. Now in hospitals, there are 5,500 patients with suspected COVID-19 and almost 39,000 are confirmed cases.

Read alsoCOVID-19: Overall death toll reaches 40,000 as of April 19

"The bed occupancy rate is below 50% in the regions where the number of patients is on the decline, that is, Zakarpattia, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Kirovohrad regions. The highest occupancy of beds is reported in the city of Kyiv, where it is more than 65%," he said.

"More than 550 hospitals contracted by the National Health Service of Ukraine (NHSU) are now providing treatment to COVID-19 patients. That is, they receive appropriate funding. These hospitals have 77,690 beds allocated for the hospitalization of COVID-19 patients now," he said.

In particular, beds for COVID-19 patients that have the oxygen supply in the said hospitals account for almost 87%.

"In some regions, all 100% of beds are provided with oxygen, these are namely Luhansk (the Ukrainian-conrolled part), Kirovohrad, and Kharkiv regions. We can say that if needed, a patient will get oxygen in any case," Rodyna said.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine said 6,506 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of April 19, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,953,016.

The total death toll has hit 40,000, including 214 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours.

Translation: Olena Kotova, Translating by Akulenko Olena