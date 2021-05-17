The number of daily cases has been on the decline for the eighth week in a row.

Some Ukrainian regions may be transferred to the green zone of COVID-19 epidemic threats.

This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at a conference call chaired by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, the press service of the Office of the Head of State reported.

"Almost all regions are currently in the yellow zone. Cherkasy region is the only one in the orange zone in terms of new cases. There are also some regions that may move to the green level of epidemic threats," the prime minster said.

Ukraine is currently seeing a positive trend by incidence of COVID-19 cases: their rate is steadily on the decline for the eighth week in a row.

As of today, there are 243,000 active patients in Ukraine vs 420,000 at the peak of the epidemic, Shmyhal said.

Coronavirus update on Ukraine

As many as 2,146 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Ukraine in the past 24 hours as of May 17, 2021.

The total number of cases was 2.156 million people. The death toll was 48,184 people, including 109 in the past 24 hours.

Some 1,864,593 people have recovered. Almost 9.9 million tests have been handled.

Translation: Akulenko Olena