Almost 22 million doses of coronavirus vaccines have been contracted.

The Ukrainian authorities have approved a COVID-19 vaccination plan, under which 47,878,388 shots of AstraZeneca, Novavax, and Pfizer vaccines are scheduled to be administered.

This is stated in the vaccination plan for 2021 posted on the website of the Cabinet of Ministers.

The minimum required number of shots per year is 47,878,388 doses, the monthly one (starting from May) is 5,652,310. This will be enough for almost 24 million citizens to be fully vaccinated.

However, out of the doses indicated in the plan, Ukraine has been able to contract only 21,913,316 doses. Almost 14 million have been bought with budget funds, and 8 million will be supplied under the COVAX Facility.

Vaccination in Ukraine

On February 24, 2021, a national vaccination campaign was launched in Ukraine.

The following vaccines are now being used in Ukraine: Covishield (AstraZeneca), a recombinant vector vaccine produced under a license at the Serum Institute of India; CoronaVac, which was developed by the Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac Biotech; and Comirnaty by Pfizer/BioNTech.

Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, 477,833 people have been vaccinated.

Translation: Akulenko Olena