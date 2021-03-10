The daily death toll may hit 1,000.

The spring wave of the coronavirus in Ukraine will be much stronger and more drastic than the autumn one, and it may translate into a national disaster.

This was announced by healthcare worker and scientist, employee of Palladin Institute of Biochemistry under Ukraine's National Academy of Sciences (NAS) Volodymyr Halytsky on TV Channel Kyiv, according to NAS' website.

The expert predicts that the spring wave will last until the middle of May 2021, with its peak projected in early April. At the same time, the daily number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases could hit 40,000, while the rate of deaths could reach a thousand per day.

"Intensive vaccinations could prevent the rapid development of the epidemic in Ukraine. To disrupt the spring wave it would be necessary to vaccinate about 50-70% of the population at that moment, but the rate of the vaccination campaign in our country, unfortunately, is very low," he said.

He advocated the introduction of such strict anti-epidemic measures in Ukraine as a tough quarantine and a halt to public transport.

He advises citizens not to use public transport, to stop attending public events, gyms, entertainment centers, and catering outlets, as well as avoiding all unnecessary contacts and wearing FFP3 respirators and goggles.

He also advises vaccination, if possible.

Reporting by UNIAN