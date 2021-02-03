However, Peskov did not disclose the delivery dates.

The Kremlin plans to supply its Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 to occupied Donbas.

"As far as I understand, there will also be supplies there (to occupied Donbas). I don't know exactly when. Perhaps it is better to ask the government. But, of course, people there also need a vaccine, and if not us, no one will supply it there," Russian President Vladimir Putin's Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Wednesday, an UNIAN correspondent in Russia reported.

In August 2020, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia was the first in the world to register a coronavirus vaccine, Sputnik V. Putin also claimed that one of his daughters had been vaccinated with the vaccine.

Moscow has not provided the international scientific community with any data on vaccine trials confirming that it is safe and effective against COVID-19. Phase 3 clinical trials of the vaccine had not been conducted prior to registration. Yet, the Russian side claims the effectiveness of the vaccine is 92%.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine does not buy the Russian-made vaccine against COVID-19 as no one can guarantee the quality of that vaccine.

