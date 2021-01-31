Healthcare, education and "security" workers will get vaccinated first.

The first batch of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 has reportedly arrived in the Russia-occupied city of Donetsk.

This was announced by the occupying administration, according to the Ukrainian media outlet Novosti Donbassa, which quoted the media controlled by the self-proclaimed "Donetsk People's Republic" ("DPR").

Read alsoEU welcomes allocation of 117,000 doses of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to Ukraine

"DPR leader" Denis Pushilin said, in particular, that several thousand doses had been delivered. He said he expected shipments on a regular basis.

Healthcare, education and "security" workers will get vaccinated first.

In particular, the vaccine will be distributed among 32 hospitals and other healthcare institutions.

Russia's Sputnik V vaccine

In August 2020, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia was the first in the world to register a coronavirus vaccine, Sputnik V. Putin also claimed that one of his daughters had been vaccinated with the vaccine.

Moscow has not provided the international scientific community with any data on vaccine trials confirming that it is safe and effective against COVID-19. Phase 3 clinical trials of the vaccine had not been conducted prior to registration. Yet, the Russian side claims the effectiveness of the vaccine is 92%.

In January 2021, Putin launched a mass vaccination campaign in Russia.

Author: UNIAN