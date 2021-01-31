The first batch of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 has reportedly arrived in the Russia-occupied city of Donetsk.
This was announced by the occupying administration, according to the Ukrainian media outlet Novosti Donbassa, which quoted the media controlled by the self-proclaimed "Donetsk People's Republic" ("DPR").
"DPR leader" Denis Pushilin said, in particular, that several thousand doses had been delivered. He said he expected shipments on a regular basis.
Healthcare, education and "security" workers will get vaccinated first.
In particular, the vaccine will be distributed among 32 hospitals and other healthcare institutions.
Russia's Sputnik V vaccine
- In August 2020, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia was the first in the world to register a coronavirus vaccine, Sputnik V. Putin also claimed that one of his daughters had been vaccinated with the vaccine.
- Moscow has not provided the international scientific community with any data on vaccine trials confirming that it is safe and effective against COVID-19. Phase 3 clinical trials of the vaccine had not been conducted prior to registration. Yet, the Russian side claims the effectiveness of the vaccine is 92%.
- In January 2021, Putin launched a mass vaccination campaign in Russia.