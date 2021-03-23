Restrictions will be applied in streets and parks.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has expanded the list of curbs within the red quarantine zones, obliging citizens to wear face masks in outdoor public locations.

The government decree prohibits "staying in public locations without personal protective equipment on, such as respirators or face masks, including custom-made ones, covering both nose and mouth."

Restrictions will be applied in all kinds of parks, as well as at historical sites, in the squares, boulevards, streets, roads, beaches, and cemeteries.

Quarantine in Ukraine

As of March 23, the red zone includes the city of Kyiv, as well as Zhytomyr, Zakarpattia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kyiv, Odesa, Sumy, and Chernivtsi regions.

Reporting by UNIAN