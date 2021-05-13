Two regions were transferred from the orange zone to the yellow one on May 13.

Ukraine's Health Ministry has updated the COVID-19 quarantine zones in Ukraine – all regions are in the yellow zone now.

The updated map was shared by ministry on its website on May 13, 2021.

Two regions, namely Mykolaiv and Cherkasy regions, were transferred from the orange zone to the yellow one on May 13.

COVID-19 situation as of May 13

As many as 6,813 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed across Ukraine in the past 24 hours as of May 13, 2021.

The death toll hit 47,333 with 346 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 19,507 coronavirus patients recovered in the past day.

Translation: Akulenko Olena