Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says that there will be enough coronavirus vaccines for everyone who wants to get vaccinated in Ukraine in 2021.

He announced this on ICTV.

"There will be enough vaccines for everyone this year. Today we have contracted over 30 million vaccines – those that have been signed and are to be signed. Therefore, all vaccination stages in Ukraine will take place in accordance with a clear national plan. Entire infrastructure has been prepared," he said.

He said that a plan had already been developed to create 500 mobile vaccination teams and 4,000 vaccination points.

COVID-19 vaccine for Ukraine

In February-March 2021, Ukraine expects the delivery of a vaccine against COVID-19.

The first batch of a vaccine via the COVAX Facility will include 8 million doses, which will be enough to vaccinate 4 million people (two shots per person required). First to get vaccinated will be healthcare workers, the elderly, and seriously ill patients.

On December 24, 2020, Health Minister Stepanov said that his ministry was working out a plan to increase the COVAX vaccine quota from 8 million to 16 million doses.

On December 30, Ukraine signed a contract with China's Sinovac for the supply of 1.9 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine.

Author: UNIAN