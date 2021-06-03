This batch is meant for vaccination with the second dose of those who received the first shot of CoviShield / AstraZeneca.

A batch of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines produced in Italy has arrived at Boryspil International Airport as part of the COVAX Facility.

UNICEF's Office in Ukraine informed UNIAN about the delivery.

In particular, 705,600 doses of the vaccine were delivered by UNICEF to Ukraine as part of the COVAX Facility.

This batch is meant for vaccination with the second dose of those who received the first shot of CoviShield / AstraZeneca. In particular, healthcare professionals and employees of health care facilities, participants of the Joint Forces Operation in Eastern Ukraine, social workers, clergy, employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Security Service of Ukraine, people aged 65+. A second dose of vaccine will also be given to people who have been vaccinated with residual doses, public figures.

On behalf of COVAX, UNICEF procures and supplies only COVID-19 vaccines that meet WHO safety and efficacy criteria. Under COVAX, Ukraine receives these vaccines free of charge.

"We are pleased that more people in Ukraine are being protected from such a deadly infection as COVID-19. We also welcome the opening of large COVID vaccination centers in Kyiv, Lviv and Odesa, and hope this will enable people to get their vaccinations quickly and safely. Vaccination helps to save lives, avoid hospitalization and the need for oxygen support, also bringing us closer to the time when we will all be able to return to normal life. As soon as you have the opportunity to receive your COVID vaccination, please do so," said Lotta Sylwander, UNICEF Representative in Ukraine.

This is the fourth delivery of COVID-19 vaccines to Ukraine under COVAX, a global initiative that brings together governments, global health organizations, manufacturers, scientists, private sector, civil society and philanthropy to ensure equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines for all countries.

Together with the governments of the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, the US Agency for International Development (USAID), the World Bank, and other donors, UNICEF is working to ensure that more people in Ukraine receive protection from COVID-19. Deliveries of vaccines from various manufacturers under COVAX will continue, and it is expected that by the end of 2021 this will allow to cover up to 20% of the population of Ukraine – 8 million people.

Earlier, under COVAX, Ukraine received 590,850 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and 367,200 doses of AstraZeneca.

Translation: Akulenko Olena