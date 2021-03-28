The daily death toll was 203 people.

Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has reported 5,052 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in Ukraine in the past day, while 3,343 recovered.

He shared the statistics on Facebook on March 28.

The number of new COVID-19 cases registered in Ukraine on March 27 significantly fell compared to the previous day, to 11,932 from 17,424 registered on March 26.

Since the start of the COVID-19 epidemic in Ukraine, 1,644,063 people have contracted the coronavirus; 1,300,625 people have recovered. The total death toll as of today is 31,954 victims, including 203 deaths registered on March 27.

Over the past day, the highest number of confirmed cases was registered in Kharkiv region (1,150), Dnipropetrovsk region (1,083), Lviv region (905), the Ukrainian controlled part of Donetsk region (841), and Zhytomyr region (791).

Reporting by UNIAN