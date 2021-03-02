The largest number of vaccine shots as of now has been administered in Donetsk region.

Since the launch of a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Ukraine, 4,905 people have received their first shot of the Covishield vaccine.

Some 1,764 people got vaccinated against COVID-19 in Ukraine on Monday, March 1, alone, according to the Ukrainian Health Ministry's Coronavirus_info channel on Telegram.

180 in Donetsk region;

109 in Zhytomyr region;

100 in Chernihiv region;

100 in Poltava region;

100 in Volyn region;

90 in Kherson region;

80 in Ternopil region;

80 in Mykolaiv region;

79 in Chernivtsi region;

70 in the city of Kyiv;

70 in Lviv region;

70 in Luhansk region;

70 in Kirovohrad region;

70 in Dnipropetrovsk region;

60 in Zaporizhia region;

60 in Sumy region;

60 in Odesa region;

60 in Kharkiv region;

50 in Kyiv region;

40 in Vinnytsia region;

40 in Khmelnytsky region;

40 in Cherkasy region;

36 in Ivano-Frankivsk region;

30 in Zakarpattia region;

20 in Rivne region.

The largest number of vaccine shots as of now has been administered in Donetsk region (400 people).

Vaccination in Ukraine

On February 24, 2021, Ukraine launched a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign. An emergency room doctor in Cherkasy region was the first who got vaccinated.

Ukraine uses the Covishield vaccine, which was developed by the University of Oxford in partnership with the British-Swedish company AstraZeneca. It is produced in India under a licensing agreement.

Ukraine has received 500,000 doses of the vaccine so far.

The vaccination campaign in Ukraine was originally expected to start with the use of a vaccine produced by Pfizer/ BioNTech, which Ukraine was supposed to receive during the first wave of distribution under the global COVAX Facility. The supply of 117,000 doses of that vaccine to Ukraine has been booked.

Reporting by UNIAN