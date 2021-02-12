The total number of confirmed cases in Ukraine has reached 1,262,867.

Ukraine said 4,773 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of February 12, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,262,867 as of February 12, 2021, according to the interactive map compiled by the National Security and Defense Council.

As many as 1,106,155 patients, including 7,211 in the past day, have recovered.

The death toll has hit 24,174 with 116 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours.

The government reported 132,538 active cases as of February 12. In total, there have been 1,375,998 reports on suspected COVID-19 since the beginning of 2020.

Read alsoChief Medical Officer discloses who to be first to get COVID-19 vaccinated in Ukraine"In the past day 4,773 people tested positive for the coronavirus, including 326 children and 212 healthcare workers. Some 2,000 new patients were hospitalized," Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov wrote on Facebook on Friday.

In total, 40,899 tests were conducted in the country in the past day. In particular, there were 25,835 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests run, as well as 15,064 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests.

The highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered in Ivano-Frankivsk region (592), Lviv region (373), Zakarpattia region (314), Vinnytsia region (307), Dnipropetrovsk region (297), and the city of Kyiv (348).

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

Author: UNIAN