Ukraine said 4,310 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of February 6, 2021.
Read alsoUkraine ranks 34th in Europe by number of COVID-19 deaths – health ministerThe new cases included 220 children and 191 healthcare workers, the Telegram channel COVID19_Ukraine said.
In particular, 1,884 new patients were hospitalized, while 7,158 people recovered. The death toll in the past 24 hours was 129 victims.
As many as 41,410 COVID-19 tests were carried out; of them, there were 25,590 PCR tests and 15,820 ELISA tests.
Coronavirus statistics in Ukraine since the onset of the epidemic
- Total number of confirmed cases: 1,241,479 people;
- Recoveries: 1,070,749 people;
- Deaths: 23,516 victims;
- PCR tests: 6,376,032.
Over the past day, the largest number of confirmed cases was registered in Ivano-Frankivsk region (498), Dnipropetrovsk region (306), Kyiv region (295), Lviv region (286), and Chernivtsi region (258).
Data from Russia-occupied parts of Ukraine, namely the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, and Donetsk and Luhansk regions is not available.
Other related news reports
- Several EU countries agree to sell surplus COVID-19 vaccines to Ukraine – Deputy PM
- Ukraine reports 39 new COVID-19 cases in armed forces as of Feb 5
- Pfizer to apply for vaccine registration in Ukraine soon – health ministry
- Ukraine offers Donbas, Crimea residents free COVID-19 vaccination – health ministry