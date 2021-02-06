The new cases included 220 children and 191 healthcare workers.

Ukraine said 4,310 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of February 6, 2021.

The new cases included 220 children and 191 healthcare workers, the Telegram channel COVID19_Ukraine said.

In particular, 1,884 new patients were hospitalized, while 7,158 people recovered. The death toll in the past 24 hours was 129 victims.

As many as 41,410 COVID-19 tests were carried out; of them, there were 25,590 PCR tests and 15,820 ELISA tests.

Coronavirus statistics in Ukraine since the onset of the epidemic

Total number of confirmed cases: 1,241,479 people;

Recoveries: 1,070,749 people;

Deaths: 23,516 victims;

PCR tests: 6,376,032.

Over the past day, the largest number of confirmed cases was registered in Ivano-Frankivsk region (498), Dnipropetrovsk region (306), Kyiv region (295), Lviv region (286), and Chernivtsi region (258).

Data from Russia-occupied parts of Ukraine, namely the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, and Donetsk and Luhansk regions is not available.

Author: UNIAN