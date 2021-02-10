The total number of confirmed cases has reached 1,253,055.

Ukraine said 3,409 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of February 10, 2021, while the number of hospitalizations had sharply increased to 2,046 from 865 reported a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,253,055 as of February 10, 2021, according to the interactive map compiled by the National Security and Defense Council.

As many as 1,092,376 patients, including 7,768 in the past day, have recovered.

The death toll has hit 23,934 with 163 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours.

The government reported 136,745 active cases as of February 10. In total, there have been 1,365,324 reports on suspected COVID-19 since the beginning of 2020.

"In the past day 3,409 people tested positive for the coronavirus, including 244 children and 298 healthcare workers. Some 2,046 new patients were hospitalized," Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

Read alsoNATO to deliver critical medical supplies to Ukraine to counter COVID-19In total, 43,767 tests were conducted in the country in the past day. In particular, there were 27,795 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests run, as well as 15,972 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests.

The highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered in Ivano-Frankivsk region (410), the city of Kyiv (297), Vinnytsia region (271), Zakarpattia region (276), and Zaporizhia region (214).

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

Author: UNIAN