Since the launch of a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Ukraine four days ago, 3,141 people have received their first shot of the Covishield vaccine.

Ninety people got vaccinated against COVID-19 in Ukraine on Saturday, February 27 alone, the Ukrainian Health Ministry reported on Telegram on February 28.

On February 27, vaccine shots were given to 50 people in Ukrainian-controlled districts of Donetsk region, 20 people in Ukrainian-controlled districts in Luhansk region, and 20 people in Kherson region.

The largest number of vaccine shots as of now has been administered in Cherkasy region (270 people).

Vaccination in Ukraine

On February 24, Ukraine launched a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign. An emergency room doctor in Cherkasy region was the first who got vaccinated.

Ukraine uses the Covishield vaccine, which was developed by the University of Oxford in partnership with the British-Swedish company AstraZeneca. It is produced in India under a licensing agreement.

Ukraine has received 500,000 doses of the vaccine so far.

The vaccination campaign in Ukraine was originally expected to start with the use of a vaccine produced by Pfizer/ BioNTech, which Ukraine was supposed to receive during the first wave of distribution under the global COVAX Facility. The supply of 117,000 doses of that vaccine to Ukraine has been booked.

Reporting by UNIAN