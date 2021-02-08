The total number of confirmed cases has reached 1,246,990.

Ukraine said 2,141 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of February 8, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,246,990 as of February 8, 2021, according to the interactive map compiled by the National Security and Defense Council.

As many as 1,075,743 patients, including 2,697 in the past day, have recovered.

The death toll has hit 23,644 with 47 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours.

Read alsoCOVID-19: Ukraine updates list of red, green zone countriesThe government reported 147,603 active cases as of February 8. In total, there have been 1,358,213 reports on suspected COVID-19 since the beginning of 2020.

"In the past day 2,141 people tested positive for the coronavirus, including 130 children and 71 healthcare workers. Some 1,020 new patients were hospitalized," Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov wrote on Facebook on Monday.

In total, 13,662 tests were conducted in the country in the past day. In particular, there were 10,401 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests run, as well as 3,261 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests.

The highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered in Ivano-Frankivsk region (398), Zhytomyr region (176), Dnipropetrovsk region (156), Chernivtsi region (143), and Zakarpattia region (133).

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

