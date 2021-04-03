As of April 2, as many as 399,032 Ukrainians signed up for the COVID-19 vaccination waiting list.

Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said 18,814 people got vaccinated against COVID-19 in Ukraine on Friday, April 2.

"Some 18,814 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Ukraine in the past day, on April 2, 2021," he wrote on Facebook.

Read alsoDaily COVID-19 high beats record second day in row with over 20,000 cases reported April 3In total, 286,647 people have received their first shot of the vaccine since the launch of a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Ukraine, while two persons have been fully vaccinated against the disease.

The shots were administered by 162 mobile vaccination teams and by healthcare workers at 769 vaccination centers.

Vaccination in Ukraine : Latest

The Ministry of Health for use in Ukraine has registered vaccines produced by Pfizer, CoviShield by Oxford/AstraZeneca, and CoronaVac produced by a Chinese company Sinovac Biotech.

On February 24, an inoculation campaign was launched in Ukraine with the CoviShield (AstraZeneca) vaccine, produced under license in India by the Serum Institute.

On March 25, the first batch of Chinese-made CoronaVac vaccines in the amount of 215,000 doses arrived in Ukraine. The vaccine must undergo lab control that will last 10 days, after which a state company will deliver across regions.

The Ministry of Health also announced that by late March – early April, within the framework of the COVAX facility, Ukraine will receive a batch of 570,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, and by the end of May – another 1.1-1.2 million vaccines produced by this company. In addition, Ukraine will also receive Pfizer vaccines.

The supply is also expected of the contracted vaccine by the American company Novavax in the amount of 10 million doses, as well as an Indian drug by Bharat Biotech.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said Ukraine had signed preliminary agreements on the supply of coronavirus vaccines with six global manufacturers.

Translation: Olena Kotova