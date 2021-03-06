Over 15,700 Ukrainians vaccinated against COVID-19 since launch of campaign / Photo from UNIAN
Since the launch of a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Ukraine, 15,758 people have received their first shot of the Covishield vaccine.
Some 3,277 people got vaccinated against COVID-19 in Ukraine on Friday, March 5, alone, according to the Ukrainian Health Ministry's Coronavirus_info channel on Telegram.
Read alsoAll adults in Ukraine to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by late 2021 – health ministerNumber of vaccinations per region in the past day:
- 360 in Donetsk region;
- 310 in Dnipropetrovsk region;
- 260 in Ternopil region;
- 259 in Cherkasy region;
- 240 in Odesa region;
- 220 in Vinnytsia region;
- 163 in Luhansk region;
- 150 in Rivne region;
- 140 in Kyiv region;
- 135 in Ivano-Frankivsk region;
- 130 in Lviv region;
- 110 in Chernivtsi region;
- 100 in the city of Kyiv;
- 90 in Kherson region;
- 80 in Zaporizhia region;
- 80 in Poltava region;
- 80 in Kharkiv region;
- 70 in Volyn region;
- 60 in Sumy region;
- 50 in Khmelnytsky region;
- 40 in Zhytomyr region;
- 40 in Zakarpattia region;
- 40 in Kirovohrad region;
- 40 in Mykolaiv region;
- 30 in Chernihiv region.
The highest number of vaccine shots so far has been administered in Donetsk region (1,470).
Vaccination in Ukraine
- On February 24, 2021, Ukraine launched a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign. An emergency room doctor in Cherkasy region was the first who got vaccinated.
- Ukraine uses the Covishield vaccine, which was developed by the University of Oxford in partnership with the British-Swedish company AstraZeneca. It is produced in India under a licensing agreement.
- Ukraine has received 500,000 doses of the vaccine so far.
- The vaccination campaign in Ukraine was originally expected to start with the use of a vaccine produced by Pfizer/BioNTech, which Ukraine was supposed to receive during the first wave of distribution under the global COVAX Facility. The supply of 117,000 doses of that vaccine to Ukraine has been booked.