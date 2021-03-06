The highest number of vaccine shots so far has been administered in Donetsk region (1,470).

Since the launch of a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Ukraine, 15,758 people have received their first shot of the Covishield vaccine.

Some 3,277 people got vaccinated against COVID-19 in Ukraine on Friday, March 5, alone, according to the Ukrainian Health Ministry's Coronavirus_info channel on Telegram.

Read also All adults in Ukraine to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by late 2021 – health minister Number of vaccinations per region in the past day:

360 in Donetsk region;

310 in Dnipropetrovsk region;

260 in Ternopil region;

259 in Cherkasy region;

240 in Odesa region;

220 in Vinnytsia region;

163 in Luhansk region;

150 in Rivne region;

140 in Kyiv region;

135 in Ivano-Frankivsk region;

130 in Lviv region;

110 in Chernivtsi region;

100 in the city of Kyiv;

90 in Kherson region;

80 in Zaporizhia region;

80 in Poltava region;

80 in Kharkiv region;

70 in Volyn region;

60 in Sumy region;

50 in Khmelnytsky region;

40 in Zhytomyr region;

40 in Zakarpattia region;

40 in Kirovohrad region;

40 in Mykolaiv region;

30 in Chernihiv region.

The highest number of vaccine shots so far has been administered in Donetsk region (1,470).

Vaccination in Ukraine

On February 24, 2021, Ukraine launched a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign. An emergency room doctor in Cherkasy region was the first who got vaccinated.

Ukraine uses the Covishield vaccine, which was developed by the University of Oxford in partnership with the British-Swedish company AstraZeneca. It is produced in India under a licensing agreement.

Ukraine has received 500,000 doses of the vaccine so far.

The vaccination campaign in Ukraine was originally expected to start with the use of a vaccine produced by Pfizer/BioNTech, which Ukraine was supposed to receive during the first wave of distribution under the global COVAX Facility. The supply of 117,000 doses of that vaccine to Ukraine has been booked.

Reporting by UNIAN