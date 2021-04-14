In the past day, most vaccinations were recorded in Lviv region (2,670), the city of Kyiv (1,970), and Dnipropetrovsk region (1,710).

Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said 15,152 people got vaccinated against COVID-19 in Ukraine on Tuesday, April 13.

"Some 15,152 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Ukraine in the past day, on April 13, 2021," he wrote on Facebook on April 14.

In total, 403,553 people have received their first shot of the vaccine since the launch of a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Ukraine, while five persons have been fully vaccinated against the disease.

Read alsoUkraine may receive 5 mln doses of Hayat-Vax vaccine from UAEThe shots were administered by 108 mobile vaccination teams.

In the past day, most vaccinations were recorded in Lviv region (2,670), the city of Kyiv (1,970), and Dnipropetrovsk region (1,710).

As of April 13, as many as 449,960 Ukrainians signed up for the COVID-19 vaccination waiting list.

Vaccination in Ukraine

On February 24, 2021, Ukraine launched a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign. Doctors who treat COVID-19 patients, ambulance teams, laboratory personal involved in COVID-19 testing, residents and staff of nursing homes, as well as military personnel in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone in Donbas are to be vaccinated at the first stage.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila