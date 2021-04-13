As of April 12, as many as 446,213 Ukrainians signed up for the COVID-19 vaccination waiting list.

Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said 10,135 people got vaccinated against COVID-19 in Ukraine on Monday, April 12.

"Some 10,135 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Ukraine in the past day, on April 12, 2021," he wrote on Facebook on April 13.

In total, 388,401 people have received their first shot of the vaccine since the launch of a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Ukraine, while five persons have been fully vaccinated against the disease.

Read alsoUkraine may receive 5 mln doses of Hayat-Vax vaccine from UAEThe shots were administered by 84 mobile vaccination teams.

In the past day, most vaccinations were recorded in Lviv region (1,510) and the city of Kyiv (1,500). The lowest number was reported in Vinnytsia (70) region.

Vaccination in Ukraine

On February 24, 2021, Ukraine launched a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign. Doctors who treat COVID-19 patients, ambulance teams, laboratory personal involved in COVID-19 testing, residents and staff of nursing homes, as well as military personnel in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone in Donbas are to be vaccinated at the first stage.

Today, the vaccination campaign is underway in Ukraine with Covishield (AstraZeneca), a recombinant vector vaccine produced under license at Serum Institute of India.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila