Ukraine's COVID-19 vaccination campaign began on February 24, 2021.

Since the launch of a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Ukraine, 104,342 people have received their first shot of the CoviShield vaccine, including one person who has already received two shots of the vaccine to complete the vaccination course.

Some 11,628 people got vaccinated against COVID-19 in Ukraine on Friday, March 19, alone, the Ukrainian Health Ministry wrote on Facebook on March 20.

Read alsoWHO representative in Ukraine comments on use of AstraZeneca vaccineAt the same time, 297,742 Ukrainians have signed up for the COVID-19 vaccination waiting list, the report said.

In the past day, most vaccinations were recorded in the city of Kyiv (1,050).

Most vaccine shots so far have been administered in Donetsk region (8,104 people).

Vaccination in Ukraine

On February 24, 2021, Ukraine launched a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

On March 19, Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said Ukraine had moved to the second stage of vaccination. People with an extremely high risk of infection and development of COVID-19, as well as those who provide medical services are to be vaccinated at this stage. Stationary vaccination centers will start operating next week.

The vaccination is completely voluntary and free for people at risk. For a complete immunization, two doses are required to be administered with a certain interval.

Ukraine uses the CoviShield vaccine, which was developed by the University of Oxford in partnership with the British-Swedish company AstraZeneca. It is produced in India under a licensing agreement.

Ukraine has received 500,000 doses of the vaccine so far. The vaccine's expiration date is June 23, 2021.

Recently, the Health Ministry has increased the interval between the first and second shots of the vaccine from 28 to 90 days.

Reporting by UNIAN