Ninety-four cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours.

There are 1,615 active COVID-19 cases in the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of now.

The Ukrainian Military Medic Service shared the statistics in an update on Facebook on March 14, 2021.

Since Ukraine has been hit by the coronavirus pandemic, 16, 696 members of Ukraine's armed forces have recovered. The death toll as of now is 50 victims.

In the past 24 hours, 94 new COVID-19 cases were registered; nine were hospitalized.

Since the launch of the coronavirus vaccination campaign, 6,296 members of Ukraine's armed forces have been vaccinated; of them, there are 1,341 military medics.

Over the past day alone, 250 members of Ukraine's armed forces were vaccinated against COVID-19.

Reporting by UNIAN