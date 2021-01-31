As of the morning of January 31, the total number of confirmed cases was 1,219,455; the death toll was 22,707.

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Ukraine confirmed in the past 24 hours as of January 31, 2021, slid to 3,177 against 4,685 as of January 30, 2021.

This was reported by Health Minister Maksym Stepanov on Facebook on January 31.

Read alsoCOVID-19: Ukraine updates list of red, green zone countries

The new cases included 86 health workers, he said.

As many as 146 children also tested positive in the past 24 hours, he added.

Some 1,960 people were hospitalized over the period under review; 4126 patients recovered and 79 died.

In total, 19,059 coronavirus tests were carried out during the day.

The largest number of confirmed cases was registered in Ivano-Frankivsk region (337), Zakarpattia (217), the city of Kyiv (215), Zhytomyr region (205), and Kyiv region (193).

In total, 1,018,784 people have recovered from the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic in Ukraine.

As of the morning of January 31, the total number of confirmed cases was 1,219,455; the death toll was 22,707.

Other related news reports

Author: UNIAN