Eighty-four people died from the coronavirus in the past day.

Some 1,703 new cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus disease were recorded in Ukraine on May 29.

This was disclosed by the Health Ministry in an update on Telegram as of May 30, 2021.

The new cases included 10 healthcare workers.

Eighty-four people died from the coronavirus in the past day, while 1,330 patients were hospitalized and 5,733 recovered. Some 32,490 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the past day.

In the past day, the largest number of confirmed cases was registered in Dnipropetrovsk region (257) Kharkiv region (143), Mykolaiv region (127), Kyiv region (122), and the city of Kyiv (96).

Since the start of the epidemic in Ukraine, the number of confirmed cases has hit 2,201,472, while 2,036,148 patients have recovered. The total death toll has reached 50,472 cases. Some 10,171,955 PCR tests have been conducted.

